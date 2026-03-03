Aaditya Thackeray Urges Centre To Prepare For Economic Impact Of Middle East War

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

Amid the escalating war in the Middle East, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has called on the Government of India to urgently initiate cross party meetings to address the potential economic fallout. In a post shared on X, Thackeray expressed concern over the likely impact of the conflict on the global economy and supply chains, warning that India must prepare for the months ahead.

He emphasised that issues such as energy security and food security require immediate and bipartisan policy planning. “Seeing the impact the war in the Middle East is going to have on the global economy and global supply chains, the Government of India must begin cross party meetings and policy making,” he wrote.

Concerns Over Energy And Food Security

Thackeray pointed out that India, with a population of over a billion people, remains deeply connected to global markets. Any prolonged instability in West Asia could disrupt crude oil supplies, increase inflationary pressures and affect essential commodities.

He noted that while India aspires to be self reliant, the economy is not entirely insulated from global shocks. In such a scenario, he said, transparency from the government and a clear sense of direction are critical.

A Call For Stable Peace

While urging preparedness, Thackeray also expressed hope for peace. “We all pray for a quick resolution to the war, and that there is stable peace in the region,” he said.

Reflecting on past crises, he recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, crediting him with steering India safely through the global recession. The reference underscored his call for calm, experienced and collaborative leadership during uncertain times.

As global tensions continue to mount, Thackeray’s remarks add to growing political voices seeking proactive economic safeguards and united decision making at the national level.