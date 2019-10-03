Aaditya holds massive Shiv Sena rally before becoming first Thackeray to file nomination

Shiv Sena has put up huge hoardings of Aaditya Thackeray all over the constituency with greetings written on various languages apart from Marathi. Ever since the Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966, no member of the family had contested any election or held any constitutional post. He recently addressed a rally in Worli for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, where he said that contesting elections is a historical point for him.

Aaditya is being projected as the party's pick for the post of deputy chief minister if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance returns to power for a second consecutive term. The elections for the 288-member Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21, along with Haryana in a single phase. Counting of votes in both states will take place on October 24.

(Inputs from Pratip Acharya)