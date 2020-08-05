Aaditya has no links to Sushant Singh Rajput case: Uddhav Thackeray’s confidante

Amid the raging controversy over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, for the first time the ruling Shiv Sena has rebutted charges with regard to the involvement of Yuva Sena president and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray in this regard. Transport Minister Anil Parab, who is also a close confidante of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that there are no links of Aaditya’s involvement in the SSR death case.

He challenged those running a smear campaign against Aaditya to show the proofs with regard to the latter's involvement. ‘’The Opposition leaders since the past few days are raising the issue of some links of a young minister in the state. This is an attempt to malign the young leader’s image,” he said.

Parab further stepped up attack against the Opposition saying that they were playing politics of SSR death case in view of the ensuing Bihar assembly election. “Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has no links with the SSR case,” he reiterated.

Parab led a blistering attack against Opposition for targeting the Mumbai police.” When BJP led government this was the same police whom they showered praise and now criticize them. It is an old trick of levelling allegations against someone without proof,’’ he said. According to Parab, even Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had faced criticism but subsequently came clean.

The Transport Minister also took a swipe at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis for her criticism against the Mumbai police. Parab said if she has no faith she should leave the state. “When BJP was in power for the last five years, Amruta Fadnavis hailed the role of Mumbai police and supported them. However, after BJP lost power what has happened to make her insecure. She has an option to leave the state in such a situation,” he noted.

Parab said Amruta Fadnavis is moving with police security cover. Amruta Fadnavis in her tweet yesterday said: “The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled- I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity and is no more safe to live –for innocent, self-respecting citizens.”

Few hours after her tweet, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai slammed her.