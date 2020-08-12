A helpline for cancer patients & caregivers

Mumbai: Taking care of another person can be stressful, especially if you are taking care of persons with serious illness. Cancer patients and their families in Mumbai and Pune can now dial on cancer helpline number which is a first-of-its-kind toll-free number- 09511948920 to seek support if their experience fear, anxiety and stress related to cancer. This service is operated by experienced counsellors in English, Hindi and Marathi.

While cancer impacts the emotional wellbeing of all patients, it is estimated that one out of every three cancer patients require interventions to address their emotional distress- the most common problems being anxiety and depression.

These psychosocial problems have become even more acute in Covid due to lack of continuity of care, reduced social support, increased financial burden from loss of jobs etc.

It is launched by Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre Pune in association with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Dr Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre said Covid -19 pandemic has had a disastrous impact on all patients.

“With this helpline, we hope to address psychosocial counselling needs to reduce the stress and anxiety of the patients and their family members. We will also include patient navigators in this endeavor to retain the continuum of care,” he said.

Rumana Hamied, Trustee, Cipla Palliative Care and Training Centre said there was a need for such service which helped to overcome their problems during the ongoing pandemic.

