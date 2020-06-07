950 stranded seafarers reach Mumbai port

Around 950 crew members stranded at different foreign destinations finally returned to India. On Saturday morning, cruise liner Ovation of the Seas reached Mumbai port with Indian crew members.

"Currently the ship is anchored in the sea and a team of doctors have been sent inside the ship to conduct Covid-19 tests. All the Indian crew members have undergone testing and results are expected in two days," said an official from Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT). After all are tested negative for coronavirus, the ship will be berthed at the port and those on board will be disembarked.

These seafarers are from different parts of the country, around 250 are from Goa while around 400 are from Mumbai.

"Buses have been arranged for the Goan crew members so that they can leave for Goa, while seafarers from Mumbai and others will go on their own," said activist Godfrey Pimenta, who was in constant touch with the crew members.

All the crew members are likely to test negative for COVID19 as all of them have been in quarantine since long. "However in case of positive cases detected among the crew members then things could be delayed," said an official.

After the outbreak of coronavirus all the guest in the ship was evacuated by March end and since then only crew members on board are sailing.

The ship left from Manila few weeks ago and is disembarking international seafarers to their respective countries. Royal Caribbean International owns Ovation of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, two of the larger luxury ships in the world. Anthem of the Sea will arrive in the city on June 14.