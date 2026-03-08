9,111 Women In Dombivli Create Guinness World Record With Mass Lezim Performance On International Women’s Day |

Dombivli: Marking a historic celebration of women’s strength, culture and unity, as many as 9,111 women and girl students in Dombivli created a new milestone on International Women’s Day by performing a synchronised mass lezim demonstration and setting a new record recognised by Guinness World Records. The performance surpassed the previous record held by Sangli.

The large-scale cultural event was held on Sunday at Shri Sant Savalaram Sports Complex and was organised under the guidance of BJP’s Maharashtra state president and local MLA Ravindra Chavan. The programme was jointly organised by “Dombivlikar Ek Sanskritik Parivar” and the Kalyan Taluka Physical Education Committee, drawing participation from hundreds of schools and women’s groups across the city.

In an impressive display of coordination and energy, 9,111 participants performed lezim together in rhythmic formations for nearly five and a half minutes. Their synchronised performance officially broke the previous record of 7,338 participants set earlier in Sangli, thereby registering Dombivli’s name in the global record books.

Officials representing Guinness World Records were present at the venue to verify the attempt. Following the successful completion of the performance, the official medal and certificate were handed over to Suhasini Ravindra Chavan in recognition of the achievement.

Addressing the gathering, Ravindra Chavan congratulated all participants and organisers for their dedication and enthusiasm. He said that lezim is an important part of Maharashtra’s cultural identity and such initiatives help preserve traditional art forms while encouraging physical fitness among youth.

Chavan also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on building a fit and strong India, noting that the participation of thousands of women and students reflected that spirit of unity and empowerment.

Thousands of spectators who had gathered since morning witnessed the historic moment, while participants celebrated with pride after the official announcement of the new world record.

