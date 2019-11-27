9 injured in major blaze at Badlapur chemical firm

Thane: Nine people were injured after a major fire broke out in a chemical company situated in the MIDC area of Badlapur on Tuesday.

Fire brigade officials said the blaze erupted at 11.25 am at Omkar Speciality Chemical Ltd, which is a ground plus three-storied building situated near the Mankoli village of Badlapur.

Fire officials said that the blaze started from the ground floor, where 10-12 employees were working. In all, 60-70 people were present in the company and barring 9, all managed to escape unhurt.

“Around 10 fire tenders from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Thane and 15 private water tankers were used to control the blaze,” said a fire official.

The fire-fighting operation was on even after more than seven hours, said an officer from the Badlapur fire station.

Chief fire officer of the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council, Bhagwat Sonawane said, “According to the statement of the company supervisor, the incident stated from a spark from a machine on the ground floor and later it spread to the nearby chemicals, which led to the fire gutting the company.”

Fire officials said that the 9 injured people suffered 40-50 per cent injuries. They were taken to the Dhanvantari Hospital in Badlapur, where doctors referred them to the National Burn Centre Hospital in Airoli and the treatment is on.

Bhagwat said, “The fire was significant, which led to the adjacent Shubh Laxmi factory’s certain section too catching fire. But we doused it within an hour’s time.”