852 Covid cases: Highest single-day spike since July in Mumbai

In the last 24 hours, there has been a sudden spike in the daily Covid cases across Mumbai.The city witnessed a 78 per cent jump, with 852 new cases being reported on Wednesday, which is the highest single day since July 2 when811 cases were detected. The total caseload has now increased to 11,29,285, with 19,661 deaths till now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to report less than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. The state witnessed 1,847 new infectionsandsevendeaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 80,64,366, with 1,48,157 fatalities, so far.

State and National Covid Task Force member Dr Rahul Pandit assured that there is no need to worry as there will be ups and downs in cases, given the surge in viral and seasonal flu. Seven Hills additional dean Dr Smita Chavan said that most patients have mild or moderate symptoms.