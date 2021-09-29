85% Mumbaikars have got their first jab

More than one lakh beneficiaries got the jab across the city in the last 24 hours. As per the BMC data, 1,39,839 beneficiaries were vaccinated, of which 1,10,642 took the jab at civic-run centres, while 22,932 got it at private centres.

The BMC anticipates that by Diwali, which is in the first week of November, the population in the 18 plus category will be vaccinated at least with the first dose. The state Covid-19 taskforce has however asked vaccinated citizens not to let their guard down and to continue to wear masks till the end of 2022.

Currently, 85% of the eligible population has got their first dose.

According to the BMC, the entire population will be vaccinated by February 2022, provided there is enough supply.



Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We hope that all eligible adults will get their first dose by end of October, and both doses by February next year. We have to consider the 84-day gap after the first dose. These calculations are valid if we have proper supply, which currently does not look like a problem. However, the vaccination drive will continue even after February 2022, as the scope might widen with vaccination for children below 18 years of age.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:38 PM IST