84 applications for loudspeakers from mosques, says Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

The Mumbai police have received 84 applications for loudspeakers in mosques, the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey said on Saturday. He was addressing a meeting on communal harmony, attended by the members of Advanced Locality Management (ALM) and mohalla committees across the city.

Pandey said, “There are some issues like traffic should move smoothly, noise pollution should be controlled, hawking related issues should be reduced. So, I felt mohalla committees and ALMs should come together and address these issues.”

Rajkumar Sharma, the president of a Chembur-based ALM and networking action committee said, “We have never seen any police or BMC commissioner arranging such meetings in the last two decades. If the authorities work along with citizens, the outcome will always be more fruitful.” This meeting was also attended by former Justice of Bombay High Court, Abhay Tipse, and Additional Police Commissioner Dilip Sawant.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:43 AM IST