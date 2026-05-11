80-Year-Old Hanuman Temple Allegedly Demolished In Mumbai's Borivali By Drunk Pan Shop Owner; Sparks Outrage Among Locals - VIDEO

Mumbai: A controversy erupted in Mumbai's Borivali East area after an allegedly drunk shopkeeper reportedly demolished a small 80-year-old Hanuman temple, triggering anger among residents and devotees.

The video of the incident was shared by dahisarkarofficial on its official handle on Instagram. The pan shop owner allegedly broke down the structure under the influence of alcohol, as the temple was located in front of his pan shop. The temple stood near a tree in Borivali East's Carter Road No. 2 area. The irony is that the name of the pan shop is also 'Jai Bajrang' Pan Bhandar.

Visuals showed the damaged remains of the small temple scattered. The scene also captured crowd gathering around the area shocked by the incident. The incident has sparked strong reactions in the locality, as religious structures are closely tied to people's faith and sentiments.

Though the report also stated that the police were informed about the incident, it remains unclear whether any formal action was taken.

Social Media Reactions

The incident triggered debate on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions. Some questioned the temple's age and legality, while others questioned, "Yeh 80 years ka mandir nahi lag raha hai. Cement gila hai, bricks bhi naye hain. Illegal construction.”

However, some users defended and said that it had existed in the area for decades. A user said, "I reside nearby and have been doing Darshan there since my childhood." Another clarified, "I was using that way to go to school," adding that the structure had been renovated over time by residents.

Several users condemned the act and demanded accountability. One comment read, "People should compensate the shopkeeper and continue to keep the temple," while another slammed the shopowner and called him a "shameless guy.'