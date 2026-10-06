8-10 BEST CNG Buses Catch Fire At Anik Depot Near Sion; Separate Blaze Erupts At Goregaon Film City |

Mumbai: Around 10 BEST's CNG-run buses parked at Anik Bus depot near Sion caught fire on Monday evening, creating a panic among commuters and residents nearby. As per bystanders the fire initially broke in one bus, which quickly escalated as the blaze spread to buses parked in rows. As a result the entire area was engulfed in thick smoke.

Firefighting Operation Underway

"The fire incident was reported at 5.44 pm and was confined to eight to 10 BEST CNG buses. Mumbai Fire Brigade's (MFB) four fire engines, five jumbo water tankers, a quick response vehicles and an ambulance were immediately deployed on the spot," said BMC's disaster management cell report. At the time of going to press the firefighting was underway and no injuries were reported.

In another incident, a fire broke out at the Film City in Goregaon East. As per the BMC's disaster management cell, incident was reported to MFB at 4.02 pm and the fire was doused at 4.55 pm.

As per disaster management, the blaze erupted behind Reliance Media Works, Prime Focus in the film city premises. As per the sources, the fire broke outside the sets of Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 and MTV Hustle Season 5. While no shooting was underway for Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, the grand finale of Hustle 5 was being shot and artists were present at the location. However, everyone present on the spot evacuated quickly.

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