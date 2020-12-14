75,009 job seekers file application on MahaSwayam portal

Around 75,009 aspirants have so far applied for 76,047 job vacancies in 36 districts as on Monday on the Maharashtra government’s portal mahaswayam.gov.in. These job applications were in response to Maharojgar Mela (mega recruitment drive) jointly organised by the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and the ruling Nationalist Congress Party.

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik told the Free Press Journal that the department has extended the deadline for filing job applications up to December 20 considering the overwhelming response from job seekers and also from various companies.

Malik said of the 75,009 applications, as high as 26,642 are for technical posts in manufacturing, production and fabrication, 14771 in service industry, 10,067 in sales and marketing, 8,870 in banking, finance and insurance, 6,005 in electrical and electronics, 2,900 in computer, 1,869 for apprenticeship, 1,334 in civil construction, 586 in textile and garment, 491 in health, 338 in automobile and 1,136 in others, including agriculture, hospitality, food, logistics and retail.

The minister said, during the present coronavirus pandemic crisis, many people have lost their jobs. Therefore, the mega recruitment drive aims to provide jobs.