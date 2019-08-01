7-year-old boy drowns in pit at Nashik construction site

Nashik: A 7-year-old boy on Wednesday drowned in a rainwater filled pit at a construction site in Nashik. The boy, Akshay Pandit Sathe, who resided in slums in Sant Kabirnagar, was a Class 1 student of a school run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, an official of the Gangapur police station said.
The boy accidentally fell into the pit, when he went out to answer nature’s call in the morning. Due to heavy rain, water had accumulated in the pit. Sathe was taken out and rushed to civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
His parents are labourers, the official said, adding an accidental death case has been registered and further probe was in progress. -Agencies
