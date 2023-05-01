63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day: CM Eknath Shinde flags off bike rally at August Kranti Maidan; watch |

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde flagged off the bike rally from August Kranti Maidan to Shivaji Park in Dadar, on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day today.

Shinde was accompanied by Minister of Tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha during the event.

