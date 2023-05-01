 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day: CM Eknath Shinde flags off bike rally at August Kranti Maidan; watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day: CM Eknath Shinde flags off bike rally at August Kranti Maidan; watch

63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day: CM Eknath Shinde flags off bike rally at August Kranti Maidan; watch

Shinde was accompanied by Minister of Tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha during the event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day: CM Eknath Shinde flags off bike rally at August Kranti Maidan; watch |

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde flagged off the bike rally from August Kranti Maidan to Shivaji Park in Dadar, on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day today.

Shinde was accompanied by Minister of Tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha during the event.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Consumer Connect: Old societies need regular audits, says expert

Consumer Connect: Old societies need regular audits, says expert

63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day: CM Eknath Shinde flags off bike rally at August Kranti Maidan;...

63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day: CM Eknath Shinde flags off bike rally at August Kranti Maidan;...

Consumer Connect: Nondisclosure of pre-existing condition can be valid reason for repudiating the...

Consumer Connect: Nondisclosure of pre-existing condition can be valid reason for repudiating the...

Thane: Death toll from Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 8 as 2 more bodies were recovered from...

Thane: Death toll from Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 8 as 2 more bodies were recovered from...

Governments have used Mumbai as a cow to milk: AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon

Governments have used Mumbai as a cow to milk: AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon