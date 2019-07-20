6 members of family booked for harassing woman over dowry

Thane: Six members of a family, including four women, have been booked on charges of harassing a housewife for Rs 25 lakh dowry in Maharashtra, police said.

The 27-year-old housewife's husband, Hari Kishore Wirvani, an Ulhasnagar resident, is among those booked in the case, they said. In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that her in-laws and other members of the family made a dowry demand of Rs 25 lakh from her parents.

She got married on April 13, 2017 and harassment for dowry started a few months later, the police said, quoting the complaint.