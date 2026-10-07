6 In 10 Mumbai Households Wary Of Artificially Ripened Fruits, LocalCircles Survey Finds

Consumer concerns over chemical ripening have intensified amid tighter food-safety checks across Mumbai’s fruit markets | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: Nearly six in 10 Mumbai households (59%) do not trust their primary fruit and vegetable supplier to sell produce free from artificial ripeners or colours, according to a LocalCircles survey of more than 7,300 household consumers in the city. Only 21% said they trusted their supplier, while 20% were unsure.

The findings come days after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized 1,394 kg of chemically ripened bananas from the Turbhe APMC fruit market in Navi Mumbai.

LocalCircles is a citizen-focused community platform and pollster that helps escalate public and consumer issues for policy and enforcement action.

Consumer Buying Patterns

The survey found that 75% of Mumbai households buy most of their fruits and vegetables from local vendors or neighbourhood stores. Another 24% use organised retail outlets or online platforms, while only 1% buy directly from farmers.

Despite concerns over the safety of produce, consumers showed a willingness to pay for safer options. Around 73% said they would pay a premium for fruits and vegetables assured to be naturally ripened and free from added colours. The largest group, 42%, was willing to pay 10–25% more. Another 21% said they would switch to such a supplier if prices remained the same.

Support For Tighter Regulation

The survey also found strong support for tighter regulation. As many as 77% of respondents wanted the government to make ethically ripened produce mandatory for organised retail stores and online platforms, while another 20% wanted the requirement extended to all sellers.

The survey was based on responses from household consumers in Mumbai, with individual questions receiving between 1,755 and 1,923 responses. LocalCircles said the findings will be shared with the Maharashtra FDA and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to support stronger surveillance of fruit markets, ripening facilities and storage points.

FSSAI Directs Surveillance

At the national level, the FSSAI has directed states to intensify surveillance of fruit markets, mandis, ripening chambers, godowns and storage facilities. Its April advisory also called for tests to detect acetylene gas and action against the use of calcium carbide.

Calcium carbide, commonly called “masala”, is prohibited for fruit ripening. However, it is allegedly used by traders at APMC Vashi to ripen bananas, mangoes and other fruits. FSSAI permits ethylene gas up to 100 ppm in controlled ripening chambers, while direct contact of fruits with ethylene or ethephon through dipping or spraying is prohibited.

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FDA Intensifies Crackdown

The findings come as the FDA, under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has intensified its crackdown on adulterated and unsafe food. Between June and September, the department conducted more than 12,000 inspections and seized food stock worth Rs 77 crore, covering milk and dairy products, paneer, sweets, edible oil, artificially ripened fruits and prohibited food items.

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