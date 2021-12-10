5th batch of genome sequencing: 221 samples from Mumbai show only 2 Omicron cases; most others infected with Delta derivatives

Even as the growth of Omicron is being watched closely, the Delta derivatives continue to be dominant in Covid cases in Mumbai. The BMC’s fifth genome-sequencing report has revealed that Delta derivatives was found in 89 per cent of samples, while 11 per cent had Delta and two were detected with the Omicron variant. However, none of them succumbed to the deadly virus.

As per statistics, in the fifth batch, 227 samples were given for genome sequencing, of which 221 were from Mumbai. Of these, 24 tested positive for Delta, 195 had the Delta derivative, and Omicron was detected in two samples. “These two patients with Omicron have already been included in the count for the new variant, so there is no increase in this segment in the city,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

The overall results show that the outbreak in Mumbai is completely under control as a result of vaccination. However, in the light of warnings by experts on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, people must adhere to the pandemic protocols like wearing masks, following hand hygiene and maintaining a social distance.

As for the age group of the patients in the fifth batch from the city (221 samples), 19 (9 per cent) were up to 20 years of age, 69 (31 per cent)were between 21 and 40 years, 73 (33 per cent) in the 41-60 age group, 54 (25 per cent) between 61 and 80 years, and six (three per cent) in the above-80 segment.

Dr Mala Kaneria, consultant (infectious diseases) at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, said that out of the 7,930 RT-PCR tests conducted for international travellers, genomic sequencing of the positive cases shows that the majority were infected with Delta derivatives and Delta and not the feared Omicron. “Besides, the first Omicron case of Maharashtra, has been discharged today and this should allay our fears to a certain extent."

