55-year-old police constable dies of COVID-19

Mumbai: A 55-year-old constable attached to Dadar police station succumbed to COVID19 on Wednesday morning. The constable, Sharad Mohite, was on a patrolling duty of a containment zone in Worli Koliwada when he developed a fever-like symptom. Mohite is the 13th policemen from the city police force who have succumbed to the virus while the state has lost over 20 police personnel to the disease so far.

"On May 20, he was tested for COVID19 after developing fever, the results which came two days later proved the constable had contracted the diseases following which he was admitted to a quarantine facility in Marol police training centre," said Divakar Shelke senior police inspector of Dadar police station.

The constable was later shifted to a COVID19 care centre in NSCI in Worli on the second day.

According to the police, on Saturday his health was deteriorated further and he developed difficulty in breathing, he was then shifted to Nair hospital.

On Tuesday, Mohite was shifted to the intensive care unit, however, he succumbed on Wednesday morning, said an official.