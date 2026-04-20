₹5.07 Crore MDMA Seizure In Mumbai; Key Supplier Ashwini Francis Paul Arrested From Titwala | Representative Image

Thane: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has seized MDMA (Ecstasy) pills worth ₹5.07 crore and arrested a 36-year-old woman identified as a key supplier in the drug distribution network.

The accused Ashwini Francis Paul, was apprehended from her residence at Padmavati Building Goveli Road Titwala (East) in the Kalyan region of Thane district. The action was carried out by the Ghatkopar Unit of the ANC following specific intelligence inputs developed through technical surveillance and interrogation of previously arrested accused in the same case.

During the raid officials recovered 4,056 MDMA pills, weighing approximately 2,030 grams. According to police, the seized contraband has an estimated international market value of ₹5.07 crore pointing to the scale of the racket operating in and around Mumbai.

Earlier in the investigation, the ANC had seized 104 grams of MDMA worth ₹26 lakh from other accused linked to the same network. Officials believe that Paul played a crucial role in the supply chain acting as a major distributor coordinating with multiple operatives.

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A case has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station under CR No. 45/26, with charges invoked under sections 8(C), 22(C), and 29 of the NDPS Act. Two accused had already been arrested prior to this development and further leads obtained during their questioning helped authorities trace the Titwala-based supplier.

Paul was arrested in the early hours of April 19, 2026. Investigators are now expanding the probe to identify other members of the syndicate and uncover the broader network involved in drug trafficking across Mumbai and adjoining areas.

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