500 sq ft flat worth Rs 30 lakh for cop families: State

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to hand over affordable homes to the families of Mumbai Police. According to sources from the housing department, a meeting was held recently with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and commissioner of police (CP) along with other senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers over the policy on police housing scheme.

“Fadnavis has given positive consideration to the draft policy plan and possibly in next 10 to 12 days the announcement will be made, especially before the model code of conduct for 2019 state assembly elections, expected to be implemented from August,” said an official.

According to plans, in Naigoan near police quarters two open plots comprising 22,000 square feet has been spotted where 50 storeyed buildings will be constructed if approved.

“500 sq ft carpet area house has been proposed for police families while for officers the plan is of giving 600 sq ft flats. Moreover, 500 sq ft flats will be given at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh.

Already a meeting had been held with the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd for housing loan to which they have given a positive response,” remarked an official.

Priority will be given to those police families who are living in Mumbai especially in Naigaon, Mahim, Matunga police quarters. Kalidas Kolambkar, legislator of the Indian National Congress (INC) from Naigaon confirmed the new. “CM has given positive response to the policy and before assembly elections the announcement will be made,” said.

Kolambkar has been taking a constant follow up on it and the plan is claimed to be his brain child since in his existing assembly constitutency several families are working in different police departments.

He said, “My dream will come true if everything goes as per the plans. The families of police after retirement have to leave their quarters and live in slums as houses in Mumbai are not affordable.

If these policy is implemented they will have a house of their ownership. Moreover, the government will not be distributing houses free of cost but will be selling it at affordable rates.”