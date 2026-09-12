50 Young Musicians Receive M.S. Subbulakshmi Fellowship As Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha Honours Emerging Talent Across India |

Fifty young musicians from across India were on Saturday awarded the Sri Shanmukhananda M.S. Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music, instituted to support promising artistes and encourage them to pursue their chosen disciplines.

Awards Presented During Centenary Celebration Of First Recording

The fellowships were presented at a function organised by the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha to mark 100 years since legendary Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi made her first recording. The fellowship covers disciplines including vocal music, violin, flute, mridangam, tabla and nadaswaram.

Each fellow will receive Rs 1 lakh annually for three years. With this year's awards, the Sabha has now conferred the fellowship on 231 young musicians.

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Sabha Highlights Role Of Fellowship In Supporting Artistes

Sabha president V Shankar said the initiative was aimed at encouraging young musicians to pursue their fields and develop their careers.

At the function, musician Dr Nanditha Ravi was presented the Sri Shanmukhananda Dr M.S. Subbulakshmi Sangeetha Pracharya Award for her contribution to music education. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a ceremonial lamp and a citation.

Postal Cover Released To Mark Subbulakshmi’s Historic Recording

The award was instituted to recognise practitioners of the fine arts who have taken up teaching music. With Ravi's felicitation, 25 musicians have so far received the award.

A special postal cover and cancellation commemorating the centenary of Subbulakshmi's first recording were also released at the function by Ramchandra Jaybhaye, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle. This year also marks the Carnatic doyenne's 110th birth anniversary.

In 1926, the Twin Record Company released Subbulakshmi's first recording when she was just 10 years old. Shankar said the Sabha possesses the original 1926 disc and that it would be played during the centenary celebrations.

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