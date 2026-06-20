 5 Tourists From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Drown At Ratnagiri's Ganpatipule Beach, 3 Rescued
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5 Tourists From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Drown At Ratnagiri's Ganpatipule Beach, 3 Rescued

Five tourists from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district drowned at Ganpatipule beach in Ratnagiri on Saturday, according to preliminary reports. Authorities said the group allegedly misjudged sea conditions and wave activity. Lifeguards and local residents rushed to the spot after noticing people struggling in the water and successfully rescued three other tourists

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
5 Tourists From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Drown At Ratnagiri's Ganpatipule Beach, 3 Rescued
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Ratnagiri: A shocking and tragic incident has come to light from Ratnagiri's famous Ganpatipule beach, where five tourists from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district drowned in the sea.

The incident reportedly took place around 11 AM. Preliminary information suggests the tragedy was caused by a failure to accurately gauge the sea conditions and waves, according to news agency ANI.

According to local media, as soon as locals noticed the tourists struggling in the water, lifeguards and residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts. They managed to bring three tourists safely back to shore, saving their lives.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the Ganpatipule region and created an atmosphere of fear among tourists.

About Ganpatipule

Ganpatipule is a small coastal town in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. It is famous for its beautiful beach and the historic Ganpati Temple, making it a popular destination for both tourists and Hindu pilgrims.

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The town is located near Ratnagiri city. Ganpatipule is one of the most visited tourist spots in the Konkan region because of its natural beauty and religious importance.

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