5 posing as policemen extort Rs 18 lakh from businessman in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch is looking for five accused who allegedly extorted Rs 18.6 lakh from a Gujarat-based businessman. The accused, posing as policemen, allegedly threatened the businessman at gunpoint and took him to Gujarat where he was assaulted by the accused. Following his complaint an offence was registered at Marine Drive police station. The investigation was transferred to AEC.

The incident took place on September 28 when the businessman was staying at Hotel Ambassador near Marine Drive. Five unidentified men barged into the businessman's room. The accused, posing as policemen, threatened him at gunpoint and demanded ransom of Rs 25 lakh from him.

They took Rs 5 lakh from him at the hotel itself and took him to Gujarat in a car and extorted Rs 11.40 lakh. The accused also took his two I-Phones and two Apple watches. The victim was allegedly assaulted inside the car as well, said police.

The businessman then approached Mumbai police after which an offence was registered with Marine Drive police on Sunday.