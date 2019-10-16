5 months on, cops crack murder case, nab accused from Kerala

Thane: After five months, the Kalyan crime branch has cracked a murder case and arrested the accused from Kerala.

On May 29, the body of a woman, 50, was found onPolice was found on the Vasai-Kopar railway track. Dombivli Police had registered a case against unidentified persons under section 302 and 201 of the IPC.

Police said on her anklet, the word with help -Malar' was written. A search for this world on the internet helped police find that it was the name of a jewellery shop in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. A police team rushed there immediately.

An inquiry with the jeweller revealed that the shop was mostly frequented by Muslim customers. Further, the Kalyan crime branch police said, most people from Tiruvannamalai lived in Khadegolavali in Kalyan E. Thereafter, police questioned residents of Khadegolavali but failed to get any lead.

Following which, police sent a photograph of the woman's body to Tiruvannamalai City, East and Taluka Police. They circulated her photo across the area and learned that a person had reported his sister Shabira Shaikh went missing from Daana Bandar, Mumbai on May 16. Police got her number, using which they obtained call and tower details and learned that her mobile phone was switched off near Kopar railway station from May 14 to May 16.

On inquiring with Shaikh's family and friends, police suspicions fell on Mansur Shaikh, 42, whose mobile number was switched off. He fled the spot and hid in Kerala after the murder.

Sanju John, senior police inspector from Kalyan Crime branch said, "The accused Mansur, has a wife and children in Malda district, West Bengal. The woman Shabira was a resident of Pydhonie in Mumbai. Mansur worked as a labourer in construction site and was a renter at Shaikh's home. Shabira was a widow and her children lived in the village." "Both were attracted to each other and entered a relationship. During interrogation, the accused, revealed that Shabira often harassed him to live separately at Diva or purchase a room in Dombivli. Fed up of her harassment, he planned to kill her," said John.

Police said the accused has been produced before Kalyan court and remanded in police custody for seven days.