5 Flights To Mumbai CSMIA Diverted To Nearby Airports Due To Heavy Rains & Strong Winds | File Pic

Mumbai: Torrential monsoon rain, accompanied by severe wind shear and plummeting visibility, disrupted flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday, triggering widespread delays and forcing multiple flight diversions across the region. At least five flights arriving in Mumbai were diverted to nearby airports whereas hundreds of flights were delayed due to adverse weather conditions as well as other operational reasons.

According to sources, at least five inbound flights -- ranging from key domestic routes to long-haul international arrivals -- were unable to land at CSMIA until 3.30pm and had to be rerouted to alternate aerodromes. These flights included IndiGo's flights from Prayagraj and Singapore, which were diverted to Hyderabad, Akasa Air 's flight from Delhi, which was forced to turn back north-west toward Ahmedabad, Oman Air’s international wide-body inbound service from Muscat rerouted to Bengaluru and Air India's flight from Kolkata, which diverted to Vadodara.

Sources within the Mumbai Air Traffic Control said that controllers had to implement tactical spacing and hold patterns as weather conditions worsened by early afternoon. Multiple flights had to carry out go-around -- a standard procedure wherein the crew cancels landing due to low visibility or strong winds and re-attempts to land.

Beyond the direct diversions, CSMIA's tightly synchronised schedule collapsed under the weight of the monsoon gridlock. According to online flight tracking platform Flightradar 24, about 402 flights, 50% of all scheduled operations, faced significant delays on Monday. Airport operations sources noted that the primary bottlenecks stemmed from a combination of meteorological constraints and secondary operational cascading effects.

Major Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, issued urgent travel advisories via social media and direct passenger alerts. Ground teams warned flyers that the disruptions extend beyond the tarmac as massive waterlogging across Mumbai’s arterial roads slowed city traffic to a crawl. Passengers were heavily advised to check their live flight status online before leaving home and to factor in at least an additional 60 to 90 minutes for their airport commute.

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