45 Catering Outlets Face Action In Mumbai As WR, CR Step Up Hygiene Checks | IANS

Mumbai: Forty-five catering outlets across Western and Central Railway have faced action during a 10-day hygiene and cleanliness drive in Mumbai, putting food safety at railway stations under renewed scrutiny. Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division shut 39 outlets, while Central Railway's Mumbai Division took action against six of 53 stalls inspected between August 15 and 24. The action includes temporary closures, penalties and mandatory compliance checks before outlets can resume operations.

Western Railway action

The two railway zones inspected a combined 106 catering outlets during the period. On Western Railway, 39 outlets were shut during inspections, with 20 subsequently allowed to reopen after operators corrected violations, paid penalties and passed compliance checks. Nineteen outlets remain closed pending corrective action and verification. Western Railway collected Rs 3.80 lakh in penalties from the vendors.

The highest penalty on Western Railway was Rs 1 lakh, imposed on a tea stall operated by M/s Mahendra Jain at Bandra Terminus on Platforms 2 and 3. It was allowed to reopen after a compliance check on August 20. A juice kiosk operated by Om Prakash Chandra Sen at Bandra station on Platforms 4 and 5 was fined Rs 50,000 and reopened following verification on August 24.

Pending closures

The 19 Western Railway outlets that remain shut include seven tea stalls at Surat, six at Vapi, three at Valsad, two at Borivali and one at Dadar. The affected operators will have to complete corrective measures, pay applicable penalties and clear formal compliance inspections before reopening.

Central Railway inspections

Central Railway's Mumbai Division, meanwhile, inspected 53 stalls between August 15 and 24 and took action against six. Three outlets were ordered to remain closed for 10 days, while a total penalty of Rs 12,000 was imposed. The Central Railway inspections also focused on cleanliness, food handling and compliance with prescribed operational standards.

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Food safety scrutiny continues

The crackdown follows increased scrutiny of food quality at railway stations. The IRCTC chief had last week reviewed food quality and hygiene at Mumbai railway catering facilities, prompting greater attention to catering operations. Railway authorities have maintained that such inspections are aimed at ensuring food safety, sanitation and compliance with prescribed standards at stations and platforms.

The action also highlights the difference in enforcement across the two zones. While Western Railway has temporarily shut a larger number of outlets and collected substantially higher penalties, Central Railway's inspections resulted in action against six stalls.

Officials from both zones have indicated that inspections will continue and outlets facing violations will be allowed to resume operations only after completing corrective measures and passing compliance checks.