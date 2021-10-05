433 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

The city reported 433 new infections and two Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the total count stands at 7,45,163 with 16,129 fatalities till now. The doubling rate also dropped to 1,154 days, while the weekly growth rate stands at 0.06 per cent.

The state also witnessed a slight rise in the cases in the last 24 hours, with 2,401 new cases and 39 fatalities being reported. Its total count stands at 65,64,915, with 1,39,272 deaths. Surviellance officer Dr Pradip Awate said that the state is monitoring the numbers.

The rise in cases is due to overcrowding in the last two weeks due the festive season. Moreover, they are increasing testing which will help in diagnosing Covid cases and control transmission.

“Due to crowding during celebrations, we expect some rise in cases. It is crucial to keep testing in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, there is no indication of the third wave so far,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:47 PM IST