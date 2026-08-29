'404 Maharashtra Citizens Safe, 338 Contacted': CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Swift Rescue Efforts For Tourists Stranded In Nepal

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviews rescue and relief efforts for citizens stranded in flood-hit Nepal | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that government agencies are working round-the-clock to assist and evacuate tourists and residents from the state stranded in Nepal following severe flooding.

He has issued strict instructions to authorities to maintain high vigilance and coordinate travel logistics to ensure the safe return of all affected individuals to their hometowns.

Current data indicates that 404 citizens from the state are verified safe, while 338 individuals have been successfully contacted.

Tourists Returning To Maharashtra

According to official updates, 41 people returned from Nepal's Saga on Saturday, while 106 citizens are scheduled to arrive in Nagpur at 4.30 am on Sunday.

Nearly 143 residents are currently on their way to the state.

In response to the crisis, helpline numbers have been launched, and the 24/7 Disaster Management Control Room at the Mantralaya is actively coordinating relief and assistance operations.

A group of 45 tourists from Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, and Ahilyanagar -- who travelled to Nepal via a tour operator based in Ahilyanagar's Sangamner -- have safely re-entered Indian territory.

The group was in Nepal's Chitwan during the flood outbreak.

"Due to road closures heading toward Kathmandu, they were re-routed through Lumbini in Nepal, and are expected to reach Ayodhya on Saturday. Further travel arrangements will follow state directives," the government statement said.

State Coordinates Rescue Efforts

Under the direction of Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are actively providing necessary relief.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a list late on August 28 detailing 149 Indian tourists who safely entered Nepal from China.

State officials have been instructed to verify and compile details of residents belonging to Maharashtra districts to facilitate their safe return.

Following the immediate intervention of CM Fadnavis, buses and necessary transport services have been deployed to bring the tourists back.

A group of 106 individuals from Nagpur began their journey home today via Bihar, the statement said.

Efforts To Trace Stranded Tourists

Authorities are tracking information regarding eight tourists from Borivali and Andheri currently stranded in Nepal. Efforts to reach Laxminarayan Acharya from Andheri and others in this group via mobile network have faced connectivity disruptions.

Officials remain in active communication with their relatives in Mumbai while continuing rescue and contact efforts.

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Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Emergency Operations Centre (BMC EOC) reported receiving no distress calls regarding residents from Mumbai City or Mumbai Suburban districts so far.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)