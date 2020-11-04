4 Nigerian drug peddlers held with cocaine worth Rs 1.49 crore

Mira-Bhayandar: In continuance with their crackdown against the drug mafia, the recently created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Police Commissionerate apprehended four Nigerian drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of 747 grams of cocaine. The estimated value of the seized contraband is pegged at Rs 1.49 crore in the international market.

The action followed after ACP Vilas Sanap who heads the Mira Road division received a tip-off from an informant about the arrival of the Nigerian nationals to deliver the consignment in Nallasopara. The ACP immediately passed the information to the local police. Subsequently a team from the Tulinj police station led by Senior Police Inspector Datttrey Patil under the supervision of Additional CP Sanjay Patil (Zone III) laid a trap in the Pragati Nagar area of Nallasopara (east) and apprehended the suspects who were found to be in possession of 747 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1,49,58,000.

The arrested Nigerian drug peddlers have been identified as Aggu Agikel Osita (28), Orji Mozes Philips (30), Ogona Victor Chukvenene (29) and Chris Ajaha Chukvemeka (30) - all natives of Amufu in Enugu state of Nigeria.

Apart from trying to ascertain the source and destination of the consignment, the investigating team which has not ruled out the involvement of the accused in a much bigger narcotics drug cartel, is also scanning their activities and antecedents to find out if they have any criminal cases registered against them in the past.

It may be recalled that the police had nabbed a Nigerian national from the OstwalNagriarea of Nallasopara after he was found to be carrying 33 grams of cocaine worth around Rs. 3.3 lakh last month.