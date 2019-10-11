4 drown at immersion of Durga idol in Titwala

Thane: Four devotees drowned while four survived during the immersion of Goddess Durga idol in the Kalu river in Titwala on Thursday.

Fire brigade officials said, “We started the search operation for four bodies and after a 16-hour search by Thursday evening, we managed to recover three bodies, while the hunt was on for the fourth youth.”

The incident took place at Kalu river in Titwala on Thursday at 1 am, when a group of people from Omkareshwar society chawl situated in Manda area were celebrating Durga festival and had arrived for the immersion of the idol of Durga in Kalu river in Titwala.

The four youth who drowned are identified as Vishwash Pawar, 25, Rupesh Pawar, 22, Siddhesh Parte, 21 and Hemant Vaydande, 26.