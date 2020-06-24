4 arrested for highway robbery at JNPT

Panvel: Panvel City Police arrested four people and took custody of a minor boy for allegedly robbing watchmen, supervisors and truck drivers along the highway in JNPT area. Two more accused wanted in the crime are in the custody of Kherwadi Police in Mumbai for similar crimes in Mumbai. They allegedly brandished choppers and robbed people along highways.

Police had registered a robbery case on June 11 under sections 392, 394 and 34 of IPC and 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Working on tip-offs from reliable sources, Panvel City Police arrested four accused from Mumbai on June 21, who have been identified as Samsuddin Sahabuddin Ansari, 19, Mohammad Noheed Khan, 21, Shahid Mohammad Raees Khan, 19, all unemployed and residents of Govandi, Mumbai. Police have also recovered the chopper used for the crime, a motorbike, cash and mobile phones from them.

Ajay Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station said that the two other accused, currently being held by Mumbai Police, will be taken in custody soon. “They have committed similar crimes in Mumbai and several cases of robberies were already registered against them,” said Landge. They were presented before court, which remanded them in police custody till June 26.