4 abandoned leopard cubs get fresh lease of life

Mumbai: A 15-day long operation to reunite leopard cubs with their mother, a diet of diluted goat’s milk that sustained them for so long sans any infection or casualties, and finally the prospect of a life in captivity or semi-captivity. This is the story of the state forest department’s long-drawn yet futile efforts to ensure that the cubs were finally in the care of their mother.

Vijay Mane, divisional forest officer, Akola territorial circle, said three leopard cubs had been found on the banks of the Morna river at Patur in Akola on June 30, and another the next day. The mother may have fled due to increased human presence in the area. Of the four, two were male and the other two, female.

“We launched an exercise for 15 days to reunite the cubs with their mother. They were kept in the jungles, and the area was covered by camera traps and CCTVs. The female leopard would come, reconnoiter the area, and leave without taking her cubs. This happened for eight to 10 days. A couple of days ago, she came around 10 meters close to her offspring, but did not accept them. She responded to the mating call of a male leopard and left,” he explained.

Meanwhile, based on advice of veterinarians, the cubs were reared on a diet of diluted goat milk. This ensured that they were healthy and did not suffer from any casualties or infections. Rescued cubs and fed diluted goat or cow milk, or in case they develop any infections, powered milk is included in their diet.

The cubs were finally dispatched to the department’s rescue centre at Gorewada in Nagpur.

Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar said the cubs could not be released into their natural habitat without their mother.

Another forest official said that while the behaviour of the mother who refused to accept her rescued cubs was unusual, animal ecology was difficult to decipher. He added that there was a chance that these cubs would be reared in captivity and not released into the wild. “It makes sense to go in for a release of only those species which have a conservation value, like vultures and lesser floricans. Leopards are found in abundance. They may attack humans and cause conflict as they have a strong human imprint during their captivity,” he added.