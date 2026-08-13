364 Maharashtra Police Personnel Await President's Police Medals Despite Being Declared Awardees | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: With Independence Day just a day away, the names of police personnel who have rendered exceptional service are set to be announced for the President’s Police Medals. While the announcement brings recognition and appreciation, 364 Maharashtra Police personnel who have already been declared medal recipients are still waiting to actually receive their medals.

The medals announced over the past four years have not yet been presented to the recipients. Several of the awardees have retired from service, while many others are nearing retirement. The prolonged delay has led to resentment among police personnel, who say that wearing a medal bearing their name on their uniform while still in service is a matter of immense pride and honour.

Every year, on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announces President’s Police Medals for outstanding police personnel across the country. The awards include medals for gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service.

Usually, the medals, bearing the recipient’s name, along with certificates are presented within a year of the announcement, often at a ceremonial function hosted at Raj Bhavan by the Governor. The event is considered a memorable occasion for the awardees and their families.

However, in Maharashtra, medals announced between August 2023 and January 2026 have still not been presented. A total of 364 police officers and personnel are awaiting the ceremony.

“Many of us do not know when we will finally receive the medal or why the delay is taking place. I waited for the ceremony but eventually retired from service. If the medal had been pinned to my uniform while I was still serving, it would have been a moment of immense pride,” said a police officer who is among the awardees.

A head constable said several reasons for the delay are being cited, including delays in engraving the names on the medals, disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and difficulty in getting a date from the Governor.

Another police personnel expressed anger over the delay. “People close to us often ask to see the President’s Medal out of curiosity. It feels embarrassing to tell them that we have not received it yet. Police personnel are always at the forefront during law-and-order situations and other emergencies. Such a delay is an insult to our service and, in a way, disrespectful to the President’s honour,” he said.

Two medal recipients reportedly died : Of the 364 police personnel awaiting their medals, two are reportedly deceased. One of them was an Assistant Police Sub-Inspector whose name was included in the list announced in January 2025.

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Year-wise details of medal recipients

- August 2023: 76 police officers and personnel

- January 2024: 62 police officers and personnel

- August 2024: 59 police officers and personnel

- January 2025: 43 police officers and personnel

- August 2025: 49 police officers and personnel

- January 2026: 75 police officers and personnel

Category-wise details

Year | Gallantry | Distinguished Service| Meritorious Service

August 2023| 33| 03| 40

January 2024| 18| 04| 40

August 2024| 17| 03| 39

January 2025| 00| 04| 39

August 2025| 07| 03| 39

January 2026| 31| 04| 40

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