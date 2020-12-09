35-year-old woman dies after being hit by BEST bus in Thane

Thane: A 35-year-old woman was killed and a man injured after a BEST bus knocked down their bike in Thane on Tuesday. The accident took place on Eastern express highway near Kopri in Thane. The police has seized the bus and the bus driver was taken into custody by the Naupada police.

The deceased, identified as Samiksha Parab (35), was riding pillion on bike and Pramod Saim, 34, was riding the two-wheeler.

"The accident took place at around 4:30 pm when both the victims were travelling on the bike (MH04 HC 1391) on the Eastern express highway. Both of them fall off the bike after the BEST bus coming from back hit their bike. Saim escaped with minor injuries, while Parab died on the spot as she was run over by the bus," said traffic official from Thane.

Saim is the resident of Lokmanya Nagar, while Parab was the resident of Diva in Thane.

"The BEST driver Anil Thorat, 45, and the BEST bus was taken into custody by the Naupada police. A case has been filed against Thorat under motor vehicle act," added the official.

Saim was taken to a nearby hospitals in Thane. The accident led to traffic snarls. However, it was later cleared by traffic police.