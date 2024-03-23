35 Somali Pirates Taken Captive By Indian Navy Handed To Mumbai Police For Prosecution

The 35 Somali pirates nabbed by Indian Navy front line destroyer INS Kolkatta last week during their anti-piracy operations were brought to Mumbai Naval Dockyard on Saturday morning and handed over to Mumbai Police Yellow Gate police station for custody. Mumbai Police will register cases of Maritime Anti Piracy, Act, Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code against the Somali pirates captured by the Indian Navy.

35 Somalian pirates handed over to Mumbai Police after due formalities of Customs and Immigration. The pirates were captured by Indian Navy's INS Kolkata after an Anti Piracy operation on 16th March. Visuals from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.



INS Kolkatta returned back to a heroic welcome in Mumbai after deployment in the Arabian Sea for anti piracy operations. The destroyer after sustained high-tempo operations lasting for over 40 hours off the Somalia coast on 15 March intercepted MV Ruen hijacked last December by armed pirates and used as mother ship to launch further attacks on commercial shippings.

The hijacked merchant vessel was intercepted by INS Kolkatta

The hijacked merchant vessel was intercepted by INS Kolkatta based on the Arabian Sea based on inputs received by Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre -Indian Ocean Region from UKMTO (United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations)

last week. “The pirates were asked to surrender but reversed course and opened fire on INS Kolkatta and shot down a spotter drone. Decisive calibrated action disabled the the hijacked vessel propellor and navigation system forcing the bulk carrier to stop,” said Indian Navy spokesperson.

Destroyer INS Kolkatta was joined by INS Subhadra to launch Long-Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) aircraft, P8I aircraft, Sea Guardian UAV along with the warship integral helicopters and spotter drones for aerial surveillance. Another transport aircraft C17 flew 10 hours from India to paradrop elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) onboard the hijacked vessel. “MARCOS subdued the 35 armed pirates and rescued the 17 crew members to secure the hijacked vessel. Indian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team searched and sanitised the ship for hidden arms, ammunition and contraband to render it safe. Another naval technical team undertook assessment of seaworthiness and essential repairs for making the ship fit for further voyage,” said Indian Navy spokesman.

The Indian Navy took the captive Somali pirates to Mumbai for the hostile act of firing on INS Kolkatta for prosecution in the notified Maritime Anti-Piracy Act.