349 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; tally reaches 2,39,280

With the addition of 349 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Thane district has gone up to 2,39,280, an official said on Tuesday.

Six more people also succumbed to the viral infection in the district, raising the toll to 5,884, he said.

As of now, there are 4,347 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,29,049 patients have recovered, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.72 per cent, the death rate is 2.46 per cent, and the active cases constitute 1.81 per cent of the total cases recorded so far, he said.

Among cities in the district, Kalyan so far accounts for 56,525 coronavirus cases, Thane-54,416, Navi Mumbai-50,291 and Mira Bhayander-25,098 .

Besides, Thane city has so far reported 1,289 deaths due to the disease, Kalyan-1,090, Navi Mumbai-1,033 and Mira Bhayander-778,the official added.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, there have been so far 43,926 cases of coronavirus and 1,179 deaths due to the infection, an official from the district administration said.