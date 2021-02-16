33% of complaints are yet to be disposed off: MahaRERA

Mumbai: Although Maharashtra state was first to set up a Real estate regulatory authority (Rera) in May 2017. However, even after nearly completing its four years' tenure it was unable to dispose off complaints completely. Still, 33 per cent of the complaints received from various stakeholders -- homebuyers, builders, among others need to be addressed.

As per the data, these complaints are still in the hearing stage. In fact, the MahaRERA was set up to provide quick justice to the distressed complainants mainly the homebuyers in a period of 60 days but such is not the case, affirms the advocate. Many are of the view that the regulatory authority is a toothless body. Until more people having judiciary backgrounds are not appointed it won't serve its purpose. Meanwhile, with the appointment of Ajoy Mehta, as new MahaRERA chairman what all decisions will be taken for the betterment of aggrieved complainants so as to bring the process in a time-bound manner besides building trust among builders and homebuyers is to be observed, says experts from realty sector.