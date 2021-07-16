328 children lost one or both parents to COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Raigad district

At least 328 children have lost one or both parents to COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra's Raigad district so far, a senior official said on Friday.

District Collector Nidhi Choudhary said a task force was established in the district to trace children who have lost one or both parents to the disease.

As per the information collected by the district authorities, at least 14 children have been orphaned, while 314 have lost a parent to COVID-19 infection.

As many as 33 children have lost their mothers, while 281 have lost their fathers to the disease, it was stated.

The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per child, which will be released once the boys attain the age of 21 and the girls turn 18, the collector said, adding that a monthly allowance of Rs 1,100 each will be put in the bank accounts of the parent or guardian.

Meanwhile, a proposal has been submitted to the government to provide pension to 165 widows under the national family pension scheme, she said.