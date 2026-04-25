32-Year-Old Thane Man Strangles Wife To Death; Arrested Within 24 Hours | File

Thane: In a chilling case of alleged domestic violence, a 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife following a dispute at their residence in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Saturday.

According to PTI reports, the accused, identified as Naresh Kamalsingh Khadka, was apprehended from Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai within 24 hours of the incident. The swift arrest came after he allegedly fled the scene in the immediate aftermath of the crime.

Senior Inspector Abhay Mahajan, providing details of the case, said the incident took place in the early hours of Friday, April 24, at the couple’s residence in the Agakhanwadi area. Preliminary investigations suggest that a domestic discord escalated into a fatal confrontation, during which the accused allegedly strangled his wife, Hima Khadka.

The crime came to light after neighbours, alerted by the situation, informed the police. A team rushed to the spot and found the woman unresponsive. She was later declared dead, and her body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police officials said the accused had fled the residence soon after the incident. Acting on leads and conducting a manhunt, teams tracked him down to Panvel, where he was taken into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators are now working to establish the precise motive behind the killing, while also examining the couple’s background and any history of disputes.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Mumbai Police Nabs 367 Absconding Accused In Special Drive

Acting under the directions of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, the Mumbai Police carried out a special drive between January 1, 2026 and March 31, 2026 to trace and apprehend wanted and absconding accused.

During the drive, a total of 367 accused were successfully arrested and produced before the concerned courts. Significantly, 18 of those arrested had been absconding for over 20 years, reflecting the sustained and meticulous efforts of the police machinery.

Among the notable achievements, the Azad Maidan Police Station arrested an accused who had been absconding since 1987, while the N. M. Joshi Marg Police Station apprehended another accused who had been on the run since 1988.

(With PTI Inputs)