3 more nabbed for killing Karnataka businessman

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested three more accused from Mumbai on Monday in connection with the murder of a Dharwad based businessman. The crime branch has already arrested a close aide of gangster Yusuf Bachakana on who's behest the murder was carried out.

According to the police, crime branch unit 7 received an information that a shooter was hiding in Nehru Nagar area. On Tuesday morning, the crime branch unit 7 team along with a team from Karnataka police laid a trap and arrested Nilesh Govind Nandgaonkar (40).

Nadgaonkar told the police that he along with the two others fired at the estate agent on August 6. He led the police to the remaining two accused, Sunil alias Mama Deoram Bansode (55) and Navnath Arjun Dolas (35), both were arrested from Chembur and Wadala area of the city respectively.

The crime branch on Monday arrested Rajendra Mohansingh Rawat alias Raju Nepali (38) who is a close aide of Bachakana. According to the police, Bachskana promised Rs 12 lakh to Nepali to kill the estate agent, Irfan Hanchnal (45). Bachakana and the real estate agent had a dispute over property.

According to the police, Bachkana gave Rs 2 lakh to Nepali who then arranged the shooters and sent them to Karnataka, he also provided the logistics to the three accused. The Karnataka police have already arrested eight accused in the case.