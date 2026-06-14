3 Killed, 17 Injured After Speeding Creta Rams Cruiser Jeep On Latur-Ausa Road In Maharashtra | hp_live_news

Latur: Three people were killed and 17 others sustained serious injuries in a horrific road accident near Budhoda village on the Latur-Ausa Road after a speeding Creta car rammed into the rear of a Cruiser jeep.

According to 'hp_live_news', the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the rear portion of the Cruiser completely mangled. The accident took place when the Creta, allegedly being driven at high speed, crashed into the jeep from behind with great force.

The deceased have been identified as Reshma Patil, 29, and Saroja Patge, 42, while the identity of the third deceased person was not immediately available. The injured were rushed to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Following the crash, local residents were among the first to respond. They immediately stepped in to help the victims and assisted in shifting the injured to the hospital.

The Ausa police have launched an investigation into the incident and further details are awaited.

Car Catches Fire In Basement Parking Of Andheri West's Crystal Point Mall

A car caught fire in the basement parking area of Crystal Point Mall on Link Road in Andheri West on Sunday, triggering panic among shop owners and visitors. The mall is also popularly known as Star Bazaar Mall.

A video of the incident was shared by AndheriLoca on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Visuals from the spot showed the vehicle engulfed in flames, with thick smoke filling the basement parking area. The footage also showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze and prevent further damage.

The post alleged that the fire took time to come under control due to poor ventilation and issues with the basement's exhaust and firefighting systems. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported due to the fire. Currently, there is no information on what caused the fire, and it remains unclear whether any further action was taken.

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