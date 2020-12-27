3 including TV actress rescued from prostitution racket

The city crime branch has busted a high profile prostitution racket from a three star hotel in Ghatkopar recently and rescued three women, one of them a TV serial actress, said police. The Ghatkopar unit of the Mumbai crime branch received a tip-off that a woman named Kavita Bhosale, 38, ran a high profile prostitution racket. With a decoy customer, the crime branch contacted the lady pimp and struck a deal with her.

According to the crime branch officer Bhosale then called the bogus customer to a three star hotel in Ghatkopar and came there with three women.

After confirming the authenticity of the information the crime branch raided the hotel and nabbed Bhosale and rescued the women. One of the rescued woman was a Bhojpuri actress and had also acted in some Hindi serials, said an officer.

Following the raid an offences under relevant sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking (PITA) act was registered at the Ghatkopar police station. The rescued women were sent to a remand home, said a police officer