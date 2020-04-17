3 held for making illicit booze in Panvel

Panvel City Police destroyed around 810 litres of country-made liquor in Panvel on Friday morning and arrested three persons who were brewing the illicit hooch along the railway track in Ursali village in Panvel.

Police said that spurious liquor worth Rs 28,000 was destroyed and materials worth Rs 1,000 seized.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the spot on Friday morning in Ursali village, where liquor was being manufactured along the railway track.

Since the lockdown, this is the second crackdown on the illegal trade of liquor. Earlier, police had raided six bars and restaurants and seized Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 1.55 lakh and arrested 23 people.

The three arrested have been identified as Bharat Gopinath Marathe, 45, Bhagwan Kashinath Jamadar, 42, and Dancer Chhotu Rathod (age not confirmed), from the spot where the liquor was being made. They all are residents of Pethgaon in Panvel.

Ajay Landge, senior police inspector from Panvel City police station said that there is a prohibition on the sale of liquor. He added that during the lockdown, people should utilise their time for good work and abstain from addictions like tobacco, gutka, cigarettes and liquor.

The arrested men were booked under sections 188, 269, 270, 271 and 290 of IPC 2, 3 and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and several sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949.