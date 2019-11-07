3 cops arrested for graft in Thane

Thane: 3 policemen, including a sub- inspector, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Thane, police said on Wednesday.
An offence has been registered against the trio under section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 at Mahatma Phule Police Station in Thane district's Kalyan taluka, additional superintendent of ACB Thane Mukund Hatote said.
Sub-inspector Harish Kamble (34), police havaldar Ankush Naravane (57) and police naik Bharat Khade (49) allegedly sought Rs5 lakh from the complainant in return of not filing a false case of transporting gutkha against him, he said.
