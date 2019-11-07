3 cops arrested for graft in Thane

Thane: 3 policemen, including a sub- inspector, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Thane, police said on Wednesday.

An offence has been registered against the trio under section 7 (public servant taking gratifica­tion) of the Prevention of Corrup­tion Act of 1988 at Mahatma Phule Police Station in Thane district's Kalyan taluka, additional superintendent of ACB Thane Mukund Hatote said.

Sub-inspector Harish Kamble (34), police havaldar Ankush Naravane (57) and police naik Bharat Khade (49) allegedly sought Rs5 lakh from the complai­n­ant in return of not filing a false case of transport­ing gutkha against him, he said.