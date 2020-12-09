29-yr-old woman held for disposing kin’s foetus

The city crime branch has arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly helping her sister to dispose her 5-6 months old foetus. The woman was arrested when she was found passing through the same spot from where the foetus was recovered a week earlier. Apparently, she was wearing the same set of clothes this time too, which helped the crime branch sleuths to identify her, said police.

The Samata Nagar police had registered an offence under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code after a body of a 5-6 months old foetus was recovered from a dumping area in Singh Estate in Kandivali East on November 29.

The crime branch unit 12 also began its parallel investigation and came across a CCTV footage of the spot in which a suspect woman was captured while throwing a suspicious object around the same area at previous night.

The crime branch then stationed its men there for next couple of days, hoping the woman to be from the same area. They got lucky when the team spotted a woman who was wearing the same dress worn by the suspect lady, also their gait was similar as well, said a crime branch officer. She was taken into custody with the help of a woman police constable, initially she refused to accept, however after sustained interrogation she broke down and confessed of throwing the infant, said police.

According to the police, the child was belonged to her younger sister who was unmarried, to save her from embarrassment the elder sister helped her to abort her child and later in disposing the body, said police.

"We have arrested one accused in the case, she was produced before the court on Tuesday which sent her to police custody for seven days, said senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station. The 27-year-old woman who was aborted her child is yet to be arrested in the case owing to her medical conditon, said an another police officer.