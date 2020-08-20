29-year-old sailor hangs self at Navy base

A 29-year-old sailor was found hanging at the Navy base in Colaba on Wednesday morning. The sailor is identified as Lolugu Naidu, a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Following the incident, the Navy has ordered a statutory board to inquire into the incident.

According to the Cuffe Parade police, Naidu was a sailor deputed on INS Tarkash, a Talwar-class frigate. He was quarantined at the naval base in Colaba on July 19, after one of his colleagues tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday morning, Naidu along with other sailors were called after their frigate was to leave Mumbai. However, during attendance, there was no sign of Naidu, said a police official.

When the officials started looking for him, they found him hanging behind a quarantine center near Central High School at the base. Naidu hanged himself to a tree with the help of a rope. He was rushed to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police did not find any suicide note from the spot.

"Following the incident, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and our investigation is underway, " said Rajkumar Dongre, senior inspector of Cuffe Parade police station. The Navy has also ordered their statutory board to inquire into the incident.