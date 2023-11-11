 28-Year-Old Private Bank Employee Dies After Jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link; Body Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai28-Year-Old Private Bank Employee Dies After Jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link; Body Recovered

28-Year-Old Private Bank Employee Dies After Jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link; Body Recovered

The Parel resident lived with his parents and had two sisters, both of whom are married.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
28-Year-Old Private Bank Employee Dies After Jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link; Body Recovered | File pic

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man, identified as Akash Singh and employed at a private bank, tragically ended his life on Friday at around 8 pm by jumping off the Bandra Worli Sea Link. His body was recovered at 11:45 pm and transported to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The search for the man in the sea involved the Worli police boat, fire brigade, and local fishermen's boat.

According to a relative, Singh had gone through a breakup with his girlfriend three months prior to the incident. Singh, a resident of Parel, lived with his parents and had two married sisters.His identification was established through an ID card found in his pocket.

The police reported that Singh had initially boarded a taxi from BKC to Parel but instructed the driver to take him to the Worli Sea Link. While on the Sea Link, Singh, engaged in a mobile phone conversation, suddenly claimed that his phone had fallen off the vehicle. The driver parked the taxi on the side of the Sea Link, at which point Singh disembarked and jumped into the sea.

Immediately after Singh's leap, the taxi driver alerted the toll plaza personnel. The Worli Police were notified, initiating a search for the victim.

Read Also
Mumbai Sees Alarming Rise In Minor Girls' Suicides; 23% More Than Boys In Past 4 Years: Report
article-image
Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Man Held For Theft, Arson Bid At ATM Kiosk In Borivali

Mumbai Crime: Man Held For Theft, Arson Bid At ATM Kiosk In Borivali

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Accident: Driver Panicked On Seeing Bouncers Emerge From Mercedes

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Accident: Driver Panicked On Seeing Bouncers Emerge From Mercedes

28-Year-Old Private Bank Employee Dies After Jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link; Body Recovered

28-Year-Old Private Bank Employee Dies After Jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link; Body Recovered

Mumbai News: Rival Sena Factions Come Face To Face Over Demolished Mumbra Shakha

Mumbai News: Rival Sena Factions Come Face To Face Over Demolished Mumbra Shakha

Maharashtra: NCP Wants Decision On Caste Census Soon

Maharashtra: NCP Wants Decision On Caste Census Soon