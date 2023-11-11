28-Year-Old Private Bank Employee Dies After Jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link; Body Recovered | File pic

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man, identified as Akash Singh and employed at a private bank, tragically ended his life on Friday at around 8 pm by jumping off the Bandra Worli Sea Link. His body was recovered at 11:45 pm and transported to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The search for the man in the sea involved the Worli police boat, fire brigade, and local fishermen's boat.

According to a relative, Singh had gone through a breakup with his girlfriend three months prior to the incident. Singh, a resident of Parel, lived with his parents and had two married sisters.His identification was established through an ID card found in his pocket.

The police reported that Singh had initially boarded a taxi from BKC to Parel but instructed the driver to take him to the Worli Sea Link. While on the Sea Link, Singh, engaged in a mobile phone conversation, suddenly claimed that his phone had fallen off the vehicle. The driver parked the taxi on the side of the Sea Link, at which point Singh disembarked and jumped into the sea.

Immediately after Singh's leap, the taxi driver alerted the toll plaza personnel. The Worli Police were notified, initiating a search for the victim.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

