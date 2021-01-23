Mumbai: 28-year-old man hangs self in Wadala, suicide note found

A 28-year-old man hanged himself to death in police colony at Wadala on Saturday, following which R.A. Kidwai Marg Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter. Police have recovered a suicide note in the matter and do not suspect any foul play in the case.

According to police, the man, who is survived by his wife and an infant child, had locked himself in his room on Saturday morning. When his wife knocked on the door to call him out, he did not answer. When she called the neighbours for help at around 10am, they broke the door open only to find her husband d hanging from the ceiling fan.

RAK Marg Police were informed, who rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival due to asphyxiation. Police searched the place and found a suicide note wherein the deceased had mentioned that he was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons and nobody was to be blamed. Police are investigating the matter further and are awaiting the autopsy report.