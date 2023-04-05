28-year-old man arrested for stealing bikes in Thane, 3 bikes recovered |

The Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) women personnel arrested a 28-year-old man from Kausa in Mumbra for allegedly stealing motorbikes in the Thane area. The AEC presented the accused in the Thane court and it has sent the accused in four days of police custody said a police officer on Wednesday.

There were many complaints of motorbike thefts in Mumbra township and the senior police officials instructed the police team to seriously look into the matter.

CCTV footage showed the accused going away with a vehicle

Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector, Anti-Extortion Cell, Thane said, " Based on the complaint registered by complainant Ajit Datta (41) a resident of Diva at Kopri police station regarding his bike theft from Rustamji building in Thane the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) worked on various leads and intelligence and technical inputs. In a CCTV footage, a man was seen going away with a vehicle and was identified."

Senior inspector Shinde says women AEC personnel nabbed the accused

Shinde further added, " A team of women AEC personnel carried out an inspection and nabbed the accused named Rizwan Ismail Shaikh a resident of Charni Pada in the Kausa area of Mumbra on Monday evening. Also during the interrogation, it came to light that he was involved in three cases of motorbike thefts in the Mumbra area. All the three stolen vehicles amounting to ₹5 Lakh were recovered from him."